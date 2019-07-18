Lafayette man found guilty of murdering wife in 2017

Posted 4:33 pm, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 04:37PM, July 18, 2019

Patrick Elliott

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Tippecanoe Superior Court jury has found Patrick Elliott, 52, guilty of murder and false informing on Thursday.

Tippecanoe County prosecutors say the jury deliberated for about an hour before returning their verdicts.

Elliott was arrested in 2017 on murder charges after he shot and killed his wife Donita Elliott, 47, claiming it was self-defense.

Police later found that Elliott recorded audio of the shooting on a cellphone that contradicted his self-defense claim.

Elliott faces a possible sentence of 45 to 65 years for the murder charge, with a possible enhancement of five to 20 years for the use of a firearm.  The false informing charge carries a possible sentence of one year.

A sentencing hearing is schedules for September 26, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.