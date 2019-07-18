× Lafayette man found guilty of murdering wife in 2017

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Tippecanoe Superior Court jury has found Patrick Elliott, 52, guilty of murder and false informing on Thursday.

Tippecanoe County prosecutors say the jury deliberated for about an hour before returning their verdicts.

Elliott was arrested in 2017 on murder charges after he shot and killed his wife Donita Elliott, 47, claiming it was self-defense.

Police later found that Elliott recorded audio of the shooting on a cellphone that contradicted his self-defense claim.

Elliott faces a possible sentence of 45 to 65 years for the murder charge, with a possible enhancement of five to 20 years for the use of a firearm. The false informing charge carries a possible sentence of one year.

A sentencing hearing is schedules for September 26, 2019 at 8:30 a.m.