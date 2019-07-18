INDOT: Marion County road work continues this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) contractors are scheduled to continue work on multiple projects starting Friday, July 19 through Monday, July 22, weather permitting.

INDOT says the projects are to improve pavement conditions and repair winter damage on Indianapolis area interstates.

Drivers are asked to expect delays, avoid work zones, and use alternate routes when possible.

INDOT is also reminding motorists to obey posted work zone speed limits at all times and avoid distractions.

Indiana State Police will be patrolling and ticketing drivers for speeding and reckless and distracted driving.

INDOT crews and Hoosier Helper drivers will have a presence throughout the weekend to monitor traffic and warn drivers of upcoming lane closures.

Full closures

  • I-65 SB from I-865 to I-465
    • ALL LANES CLOSED
    • Opens Monday, July 29th by 6 a.m.
    • Detour: I-865 EB to I-465 SB to I-65 SB, Thru traffic should remain on I-465 SB
  • I-65 SB from South Split to I-465
    • ALL LANES CLOSED
    • Opens Monday, July 22nd by 3 p.m.
    • Detour: Thru traffic should use SB I-465 to SB I-65, Traffic inside I-465 should
      follow EB I-70 to SB I-465 to SB I-65
  • I-65 SB from North Split to South Split
    • ALL LANES CLOSED
    • Closure begins Friday at 9 p.m.
    • Opens Monday, July 22nd by 6 a.m.
    • Detour: Thru traffic should use SB I-465 to SB I-65, Traffic inside I-465 should
      follow EB I-70 to SB I-465 to SB I-65

Lane restrictions

  • I-69 SB from 116th St. to I-465
    • 2-3 lanes closed
    • 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.; Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
  • I-65 SB from I-465 to Southport Rd. (south side)
    • 1 lane open from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.
  • I-65 NB & SB from I-465 to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. (Exit 117) (northwest side)
    • 2 lanes open in each direction
    • Friday at 9 p.m. through August 24
  • I-465 EB to SB from Keystone Ave. to U.S. 36/S.R. 67 (Pendleton Pike)
    • 1 lane open
    • Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.
  • I-465 WB from U.S. 31 (Meridian St.) to I-865
    • 1 lane open
    • Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 7 a.m.

