Indiana football at Big Ten Media Days

Indiana football hit the circuit at Big Ten Media Days Thursday afternoon in Chicago.

The Hoosiers are coming off back-to-back 5-7 seasons, wherein a last-week-of-the-season loss in the Bucket Game to rivals Purdue kept them from a bowl game.

Now, at the tail end of the offseason, head coach Tom Allen reflects on what his staff has accomplished since packing up last fall.

“Went out recruiting and built relationships,” said Allen. “Signed the highest-ranked recruiting class in the history of our program. So this year, I see us as a football team that is starting to build the depth that you need to compete in this conference.”

Allen cited depth as perhaps the primary component the Hoosiers were lacking when he took over as head coach before the 2017 season. He thinks that’s changing now.

“I would consider us a young, experienced team,” Allen says. “We played 16 freshmen last year: 10 on defense and six on offense in meaningful minutes in the rotation. Those guys had a chance to develop and grow.

“I’m excited about the opportunity our young football team has. We have a good nucleus of strong senior leadership as well as youth and athleticism and a strong passion to create change at Indiana.”

The Hoosiers kick off the 2019 season August 31 at Lucas Oil Stadium against Ball State.