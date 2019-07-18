× From mega concerts to food fairs, yoga at Victory Field and more! Here’s the rundown of central IN’s top events this weekend

Mexican Food Fair and Recipe Share

Waterman’s Family Farm

Head to Waterman’s Family Farm this weekend for the first event in their series of International Food Fairs! Their Mexican Food Fair and Recipe Share event is happening this Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Expect great food, live entertainment, and plenty of fun! They will have many authentic Mexican dishes for purchase and you can also bring your own Mexican inspired recipe to share on their website. Plus sharing your recipe gets you entered into a drawing for special prices. Admission is free!

Oberun 5K

Military Park (Downtown)

What better way to celebrate summer than with a Saturday night 5K run/walk to a beer garden? That’s what you can expect this Friday at the Oberun 5K! The flat, fast and scenic 3.1 mile course starts and finishes at Military Park where you will finish up by running into a Bell’s Brewery beer garden serving up cold Oberon beer! Afterwards, enjoy live music, food trucks, lawn games, and plenty of beer during the post-race party!

Wizard Expo

Broad Ripple Park

Are you ready for some magical fun? Grab the kids and head to Broad Ripple Park this Friday for the 5th Annual Wizard Expo and Wizarding Marketplace Spectacular! Get your wand, dragon eggs, potions, school logos and more! FamilyTime Entertainment will even send Professor James Chucklemoor for the Tribute to Harry Potter magic show. This event is for kids between ages 6-13. Tickets are only $7 but pre-registration is required!

Festival of the Arts

Arbuckle Acres Park (Brownsburg)

The 41st Annual Festival of the Arts is taking place this Saturday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Arbuckle Acres Park in Brownsburg. The festival will feature over 100 art and craft exhibitors from around the Midwest. They will showcase fine art and handmade crafts using styles and mediums like painting, wood-working, photography, jewelry, pottery and more! The festival will also feature a large food court/dining tent close to the main stage so attendees can enjoy local entertainers and great food. Be sure to bring the kids by the Children’s Tent where they can take part in fun, kid-friendly arts and crafts activities. Admission is just $3 and free for kids under 12.

Cruisin’ In Coatesville Car Show and Street Fair

Downtown Coatesville

Head to downtown Coatesville this Saturday from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. for their 7th Annual Cruisin’ In Coatesville Car Show and Street Fair. Organizers say this year’s show is sure to break more records and be full of even more surprises and goodies for attendees. If you own a classic car, you can pre-register to take part in the show or come as an attendee and check out all the cool cars, enjoy live entertainment, food, an auction, games and plenty of fun for the whole family!

Yoga in the Outfield

Victory Field (Downtown)

Find your Zen at Victory Field this Sunday during Yoga in the Outfield. An experience for all skill levels, Yoga in the Outfield is led by Invoke Studio and is included with the purchase of a game ticket. The session will begin shortly after gates to the stadium open at 11:30 a.m. rain or shine! Note: Don’t forget to bring your own yoga mat.

Brad Paisley World Tour

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

There’s nothing better than a great country concert in the summertime and this one will certainly not disappoint! Brad Paisley is bringing his World Tour to Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center this Saturday night. The show will feature special guests Chris Lane and Riley Green. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Train and The Goo Goo Dolls Summer Tour 2019

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center is welcoming two great acts on one night! Train and The Goo Goo Dolls are bringing their 2019 Summer Tour to the circle city this Sunday, June 21. Special guest Allen Stone will be on hand to open the show. The concert kicks off at 7 p.m.

