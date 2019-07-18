× Columbus police arrest man on multiple drug charges

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man faces multiple drug-related charges including possession of heroin after an arrest on Wednesday.

Police say, officers responded to a vehicular disturbance in the 3000 block of S US 31 around 5 p.m.

Officers found the passenger of the vehicle, Jeremy D. Morgan, 32, to be in possession of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and other prescription drugs.

A Columbus K9 unit arrived and discovered syringes, spoons containing residue and a scale inside the vehicle.

Police say Morgan told the officers that the paraphernalia was his.

He was placed under arrest, taken to the Bartholomew County Jail and is being held on a $38,500 bond.

Morgan has been charged with possession of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, other controlled substance, paraphernalia, injection devices and disorderly conduct.