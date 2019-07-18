Click here for weather warnings in central Indiana

Columbus police arrest man on multiple drug charges

Posted 3:15 pm, July 18, 2019, by

Jeremy D. Morgan

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man faces multiple drug-related charges including possession of heroin after an arrest on Wednesday.

Police say, officers responded to a vehicular disturbance in the 3000 block of S US 31 around 5 p.m.

Officers found the passenger of the vehicle, Jeremy D. Morgan, 32, to be in possession of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and other prescription drugs.

A Columbus K9 unit arrived and discovered syringes, spoons containing residue and a scale inside the vehicle.

Police say Morgan told the officers that the paraphernalia was his.

He was placed under arrest, taken to the Bartholomew County Jail and is being held on a $38,500 bond.

Morgan has been charged with possession of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, other controlled substance, paraphernalia, injection devices and disorderly conduct.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.