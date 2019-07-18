City of Indianapolis working to bring down east side apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Department of Metropolitan Development, among other agencies, has been working for months to demolish Oak Tree Apartments on the east side of Indianapolis. In May, the city filed for eminent domain for the apartment complex. The city says the complex is a threat to public safety and welfare.

“The fact remains that in 2013 Oak Tree Apartments was a problem. It remains a problem today, that we’re still trying to address,” said Director of Department of Business and Neighborhood Services Brian Madison.

It’s a problem multiple agencies are trying to tackle. City offices have attempted to go through the court and work with property owners despite two pending litigations at the apartments.

The first is a public nuisance case filed by the city prosecutor in 2013. In 2014, a judge ordered the complex to be vacant.

“The court ordered Indy Diamond LLC to pull the necessary wrecking permits and to have the apartment complex demolished at the end of August 2018. No attempt was made, no permit was found and Indy Diamond LLC remains in contempt of court,” said Director of the Department of Metropolitan Development Emily Mack.

In March, Indy Diamond LLC filed an objection to change the location of the apartments. The judge denied it. Immediately after, the city filed for an eminent domain with hopes to acquire the property, demolish and redevelop it.

“The property still remains in violations,” said Mack.

Earlier this year, two fires were intentionally set in the same day at the apartments, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. Thursday after midnight, there was a two-alarm fire. Firefighters don’t know what started the flame, but it left a firefighter hospitalized due to a heat-related injury.

Right now, there is no timeline in place for when things will get moving. But they are still actively working to remove this well-known problem on Post Rd.

“We do have in place opportunities to deal with the acquisition of the property and demolition of the property. Specifically, our department has asked for approval from the city council to demolish the structure if and when we can gain site control,” said Madison.

We have reached out to Indy Diamond LLC but have yet to hear back. The city says this complex continues to serve as a nuisance to those in this area and first responders. They are hoping to resolve things but are weighing additional options during litigation.