CBS4 Problem Solvers teams up with Wish for Our Heroes to pay veterans' overdue rent

FISHERS, Ind. — In two recent cases brought to CBS4 Problem Solvers, the non-profit Wish for Our Heroes stepped up to help a veteran who needed to pay overdue rent.

At the end of June, employees at Stanley Security in Fishers presented a $600 check to Wish for Our Heroes to help one of those veterans after he and his wife, who are elderly, fell two months behind on their rent. A concerned community member brought their case to CBS4 Problem Solvers and we helped them fill out a wish request.

“Every penny of today’s check … is going to go to this veteran to get him back up on his feet, get him back on the right track,” Deputy Director Russ Chargualaf said.

Earlier this year, the group also granted a wish to a veteran who was behind on his rent. CBS4 Problem Solvers is not releasing the identity of either veteran due to their vulnerable situations.

“When it comes to veterans, they’re pretty tough. To open up to say, ‘Hey, I have a problem, I’m in trouble, or I’m in a situation I can’t get out of,’ that’s where the family needs to come in (or) a friend. They can go onto the Wish for our Heroes website, they can submit a wish,” Chargualaf said.

The website, which is at the link here, says that wishes are granted to active duty military members, but in Indiana that requirement is waived and veterans also qualify. The team does require documentation and their board decides whether a wish can be granted.

If you want to help grant a wish, the organization accepts donations and partners with companies like Stanley Security.

“We really believe that the support that they give to our veterans and how they’re able to directly impact their lives and help them in everyday ways and fulfill those wishes is really something that we resonate with,” CIO Joe Pereira said.

“It’s our goal to, at the end of the year, not have money in the bank account. It doesn’t help anybody sitting in the bank account, we need to get these funds out to the people who need it,” Chargualaf said.

For more information about donating or requesting a wish for a veteran in need, click the link here.

If you have a problem you would like CBS4 Problem Solvers to consider, contact us at 317-677-1544 or ProblemSolvers@cbs4indy.com.