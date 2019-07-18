× Excessive Heat Warning continues for central Indiana

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for all of central Indiana, effective through Sunday evening. The last time Indianapolis suffered through three consecutive days with highs in the mid-90s was in the Summer of 2012. We will see that level of heat this weekend.

The combination of temperatures in the mid-90s and high relative humidity will make it feel like 100 to 110 degrees. The extreme heat will be dangerous for children, the elderly, pets and anyone who suffers from respiratory ailments. Extra caution will be need to be taken in this heat.

Rain chances will be small over the next few days, with our next best chance for scattered storms not coming until early next week. A cold front will move across state Monday night and cooler, less humid air, will move in for Tuesday and Wednesday.

We have had three consecutive weeks of temperatures in the mid-80s.

We have had 12, 90-degree days this Summer.

A warning for excessive heat will continue into the weekend.

Extra care will need to be taken to stay cool this weekend.

Be sure to double-check the back seat before locking your car.

Highs will be well-above average this weekend.

Highs will be in the 90s with the heat index above 100 degrees for the next three days.