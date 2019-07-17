Water main break on city’s northeast side slows Wednesday morning traffic

Allisonville water main break

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Drivers along Allisonville Road were greeted with a bit of delay in their efforts in trying to get to work and other places Wednesday morning as a sizable hole in the southbound lane of Allisonville Road just past 79th was discovered due to a water main break.

Citizens Energy was alerted to the problem just after 6:30 a.m. and found not only a steady flow of water coming up from under the roadway, but an entire lane width missing because it had washed away.

Crews started repairs shortly after 8:00 a.m. and hoped to have the entire southbound lanes open before noon.

Only minimal disruption to area homes and business has been reported from the incident.

