Tracking the last of the rain before heat pours in

The last few storms will pass through during the day on Wednesday. Some of the heaviest downpours in this system in central Indiana have brought more than an inch of rain to spots like Pendleton. More storms will fuel up in the early afternoon before breaking for some late day sun.

Here's a glance at futureview as the first round of storms passes through this morning. More storms will be passing through until at least 3 p.m.

The heat is kicking up a lot this week. Highs will be in the 90s four days in a row with heat indices over a hundred. This is dangerous heat, so it is crucial to start hydrating now and stay hydrated.

A few of Wednesday's storms could produce gusting winds and downpours, much like Tuesday.

The sky will clear overnight. Fog is possible, so we may have visibility problems on the roads Thursday morning.

As always, with the extreme heat, be sure to look before you lock every single time you drive your car. Cars will be able to get over a hundred degrees in less than ten minutes during this stretch.

This time last year we had already had 23 days of at least 90 degrees. This year, we've only had ten! So I suppose we are due for this heat.