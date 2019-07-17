Remains of Indiana Marine killed in WWII accounted for

Reserve Pvt. William E. Rambo (Photo courtesy of the History Flight)

LA PORTE, Ind. – The remains of an Indiana Marine killed in World War II have been accounted for.

Reserve Pvt. William E. Rambo of La Porte was accounted for on June 24, said the Defense POW Accounting Agency (DPAA) on Tuesday.

The DPAA says Rambo was a member of Company H, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, which landed against stiff Japanese resistance in the Gilbert Islands in November 1943. The soldiers were attempting to secure the island of Betio.

Over several days of intense fighting, the DPAA says about 1,000 Marines and sailors were killed, and more than 2,000 were wounded, while the Japanese were virtually annihilated.

Rambo was reportedly killed on the first day of the battle, Nov. 20, 1943. His remains were buried on the island.

