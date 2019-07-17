Leonardo DiCaprio offers ‘no comment’ to pressing ‘Titanic’ question: Could Jack have fit on the door?

We all know how Titanic ended — but could that ending have been different?

A little refresher: Lovers Rose and Jack end up in the freezing Atlantic waters during the final scenes.

Rose is able to lie on a floating wooden door — it saves her life and she lives until old age. Jack, on the other hand, lets her float alone, and meets a different fate in the icy water.

Up for debate since the release of the 1997 film is whether Rose could have made room for two on that door.

It sure looked like it to some. Time even compiled a complete timeline of the great door debate.

In an interview with MTV News to promote the new Quentin Tarantino film, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio had himself a chuckle when asked about the door.

DiCaprio folded his arms and held in a laugh when asked if he could have squeezed on there with Rose, played by Kate Winslet.

His Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood costars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie seemed to enjoy the question.

“That is the biggest controversy in modern cinema,” Robbie said.

Pitt tried to egg DiCaprio on to get him to answer the question.

“No comment,” DiCaprio said. “Like I said, I have no comment.”