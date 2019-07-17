Indiana senior’s hilarious photoshoot in bathrobe draws thousands of reactions online

PORTAGE, Ind. – A student from northern Indiana is officially a “legend” after taking his senior photos in a bathrobe.

Evan Dennison is getting ready for his senior year at Portage High School. So his cousin Tiffany Clark, with Chaos and Clark Photography in Terre Haute, planned to do a senior photoshoot with him

Dennison decided that he wanted to do his photoshoot in a bathrobe because he thought it would be funny and something out of the ordinary.

He told his mom and nana about it, but no one believed him. Clark says nana even warned her about it, but she didn’t think anything of it.

That is until Dennison showed up in a bathrobe.

Clark says his mom sent him to the photoshoot with clothes, and she tried to get him to change multiple times. But he wouldn’t budge. She asked him why he was doing this, and Dennison said he was going to be a “legend.”

So she went with it, and now he is indeed a legend!

She says this is very typical of Evan—he’s always making people laugh, and he loves to have a good time.

Clark says she never imagined the photos would get this much attention. She wasn’t even planning to post them, but the Mommies with Cameras photography group she participates in urged her to share them.

The photo album has over 100,000 shares on Facebook as of Wednesday morning.