IMPD officer injured in hit-and-run crash on south side

Posted 6:27 am, July 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:35AM, July 17, 2019

Photo from scene of crash on July 17, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An officer is injured after getting rear-ended by a driver on the south side of Indianapolis.

The crash happened on South East Street near Epler Avenue just before 5:30 a.m.

Dispatch tells us an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer in an unmarked police vehicle was turning into a McDonald’s parking lot when she was rear-ended.

Her vehicle was pushed into a nearby utility box and suffered significant front end damage

The other driver fled the scene.

The officer complained of neck and head pain. Medics transported her to a local hospital for injuries that are not life threatening.

Police are looking for a dark-colored sedan with front-end damage in connection with the crash.

