If you are in the market for loan, you are probably hoping that you can get the lowest rate possible and borrow the amount you need. Getting a great rate and the highest loan amount is going to be driven mostly by your ability to show that you are a low risk borrower. Our financial expert Andy Mattingly is here to explain how you can become a fit borrower that lenders desire.
How to become a fit borrower
