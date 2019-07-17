× Colts Bluezone Podcast episode 20 ‘The Business Side’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The NFL is a business, and that aspect of the league has dominated headlines recently.

This week, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins analyze the NFL owners’ proposal to expand the season to 18 games, but cap each player at 16 games per year.

The crew also discusses a report showing the Colts’ game attendance has dropped significantly over the years. Will it rebound now that the team ranks among the league’s best?

With Melvin Gordon holding out and Ezekiel Elliott considering the same, the guys consider which Colt could make the best case for a future hold out.

Finally, we lighten things up a bit by taking a look at the Colts’ Madden ratings, which Eric Ebron has been outspokenly “salty” about.

