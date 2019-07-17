Central Indiana prepares for dangerous heat wave

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Get ready for a scorcher this week, with temperatures climbing to agonizing levels in the mid-90s.

Staying cool and hydrated is a must, as heat stroke and heat exhaustion can set in before someone may know it.

Indy Parks has 16 pools open over the next few days and 18 splash pads open for free.

“Between our down times, almost all of us jump in the water and get cool," said Lani Thompson, a lifeguard at the MLK Park pool. "Sometimes, we get packs on our necks that keep us cold.”

City representatives are encouraging people to check on relatives, especially the elderly, and to wear light, loose fitting clothing.

