87 Pita Pal hummus products recalled over listeria concerns

Posted 8:47 pm, July 17, 2019, by

File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

Pita Pal Foods is recalling 87 types of hummus products over concerns about potential listeria contamination, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled products were made between May 30 and June 25 before being distributed across the United States and to the United Arab Emirates.

An FDA inspection at a manufacturing facility identified listeria bacteria. The bacteria were not found in any of the finished hummus products, and no illnesses have been reported.

The affected products include Bucee’s, Fresh Thyme, Harris Teeter and Schnucks brands. (A full list of the recalled products is available on the FDA website.)

Listeria bacteria can cause serious illness in young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. Listeria infection in pregnant women can cause miscarriages or stillbirths.

Healthy people can develop short-term symptoms such as high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

About 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those who purchased a recalled Pita Pal product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.