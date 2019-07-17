× 5-year-old girl drowns, 3-year-old girl hospitalized after falling into pond in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind.– A 5-year-old girl drowned and a 3-year-old remains in critical condition after an incident Wednesday in Boone County.

Around 11:45 a.m., a 911 caller reported two children fell into a pond in the 11000 block of W. CR 500 S. near Jamestown. The caller said the children were not breathing.

Police say family members were performing CPR when they arrived.

The Boone County Sheriff’s office says a 5-year-old girl was pronounced dead. A 3-year-old girl was taken to Riley Hospital for Children and is in critical condition.

Police say the victim’s name will be released once all family members have been notified.