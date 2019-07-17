× 2 girls killed in fire at grandparents’ home in northwestern Indiana

DYER, Ind. (AP) — Two girls are dead after a fire at their grandparents’ home in Dyer, Indiana.

Fourteen-year-old Jasmine Levi of Streator, Illinois was pronounced dead Sunday at the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital. Levi was rescued from the home and flown to the hospital.

Another child, 12-year-old LeAira Rogers of Merrillville, was pronounced dead Sunday after being found in the basement of the home, which belonged to their grandparents.

Family members said the two girls were cousins who regularly stayed with their grandparents during the summer.

Fire officials say the girls’ grandmother also was critically injured in the fire. But their grandfather got out of the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.