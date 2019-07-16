Riley Hospital patient passes away months after helping Colts announce draft picks

Posted 4:20 pm, July 16, 2019, by

Madi Moore

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts are mourning the death of a 17-year-old girl who helped the team announce its draft picks this year.

Madi Moore passed away Monday morning at Riley Hospital for Children, the same place she announced the Colts’ fifth round pick in April.

Moore was diagnosed with a form of leukemia last January. She was a standout volleyball player at Linton-Stockton High School in Greene County.

“Around 7:30am this morning, our sweet, beautiful girl went home to be with Jesus,” said Madi’s mother, Tero Orman, in a Facebook post. “She waited for all of the immediate family to be here, and took her last breath.”

Colts owner Jim Irsay and some players are tweeting their condolences about Madi.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.