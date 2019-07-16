× Riley Hospital patient passes away months after helping Colts announce draft picks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts are mourning the death of a 17-year-old girl who helped the team announce its draft picks this year.

Madi Moore passed away Monday morning at Riley Hospital for Children, the same place she announced the Colts’ fifth round pick in April.

Moore was diagnosed with a form of leukemia last January. She was a standout volleyball player at Linton-Stockton High School in Greene County.

“Around 7:30am this morning, our sweet, beautiful girl went home to be with Jesus,” said Madi’s mother, Tero Orman, in a Facebook post. “She waited for all of the immediate family to be here, and took her last breath.”

Colts owner Jim Irsay and some players are tweeting their condolences about Madi.

Rest In Peace, Madi. A sad night in Colts nation. https://t.co/WD9Joi4Fhb — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) July 16, 2019

Sad day today. I want to give my deepest condolences to the Moore family. Madi, it was an honor to meet you and spend that day with you during the draft. Thank you for being such an inspiration. Rest In Peace, Madison. pic.twitter.com/umgf6osKLS — Pierre Desir (@pierre_desir) July 16, 2019