Rescue crews search for 2-year-old girl missing from Michigan campsite

Posted 11:18 am, July 16, 2019, by

Photo of Gabriella Vitale released by Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office

COMINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have resumed the search for a 2-year-old girl whose family says wandered away as they prepared to leave a woodland campsite in northern Michigan.

State police say Gabriella Roselynn Vitale was reported missing from the campsite in Oscoda County about 8:15 a.m. Monday and her pink coat was found a few hundred yards from where she was last seen. Police dogs and a helicopter have been taking part in the search for Gabriella, which resumed Tuesday morning.

State police say the family is from the Monroe area in southeastern Michigan. They had been camping at the Comins Township campsite about 170 miles (275 kilometers) northwest of Detroit since late last week. They said they lost track of Gabriella while they were packing up at the campsite.

