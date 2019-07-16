× Rain on and off; heat to return

What’s left of Barry is going to mean on and off rain for Indianapolis for Tuesday and even into Wednesday. Expect light, scattered showers Tuesday morning followed by an active afternoon with storms developing mainly after 2pm. Some of today’s storms could produce gusty winds. Hail is not out of the question but not expecting widespread hail reports. It sure is a gloomy start but we could see a peek of sunshine here and there today. Scattered storms are expected through the afternoon. We’ve had less than an inch of rain this month and according to climate records we should’ve had twice that. The grass and flowers will appreciate today’s rain, no doubt. The heat is backing off…a bit. Not quite as oppressive as it has been but still toasty warm in the 80s. Another damp day in the 80s for Wednesday before the heat pours back in. 90s with heat indices in the 100s are expected Thursday and through the weekend. Phew!