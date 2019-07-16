Person hospitalized after shooting in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – A person is hospitalized after a shooting in Kokomo.

The shooting happened near the intersection of North Main Street and East Madison Street in Kokomo around 9:30 p.m.

We’re still working to confirm the age and condition of the victim.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, how many people were involved, and if police have anyone in custody.

We are waiting for more information from the Kokomo Police Department, and we will update this story when they make that info available to us.

