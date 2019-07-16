Noblesville to partner with INDOT for roundabouts, infrastructure improvements

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The city of Noblesville announced plans for an infrastructure partnership with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) on Tuesday.

The plans call for the construction of five new roundabout intersections and the completion of additional improvements totaling $16 million.

The two-phase construction is scheduled to begin in 2021 and 2023 including the following intersections:

State Road 32 and State Road 38 (2021)

State Road 32 and River Road (2021)

State Road 32 and Mill Creek (2023)

State Road 38 and Logan Street (2023)

State Road 38 and Oakmont Drive/Whitcomb Place (2023)

Noblesville Mayor John Ditslear said a top goal of the new program is to improve traffic flow throughout the community.

“These five roundabouts on two heavily traveled state roads will greatly improve east-west connectivity and safety for tens of thousands of drivers every day,” he said.

Noblesville officials began discussions with INDOT in 2018 about several intersection projects with modernized traffic signals, but proposed the altering of the projects to include roundabouts instead.

According to city officials, the $16 million total cost will be split with INDOT covering approximately $9.5 million while the city will contribute $6.5 million.

“These projects are a wise investment for our community and public safety. The improvements will make it easier for local residents and visitors to get where they need to be, when they need to be there,” said Noblesville Common Councilor Chris Jensen, who serves as chairman of the council’s roads, traffic and engineering committee.