× New date set for Richard Grundy III’s trial

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A new federal trial date has been set for accused Indianapolis drug kingpin Richard Grundy III and four other suspects.

On July 10, a mistrial was declared in the case due to “a violation of a court order.” The new trial will begin on July 29 and is expected to go no longer than five weeks.

The judge’s mistrial order was sealed, but an entry of the court minutes said, “The Court found that its order concerning juror information was violated, and granted the government’s motion for a mistrial.”

Extra measures were being taken on top of normal protections for the jurors in Grundy’s case.

Grundy and his four co-defendants, Ezell Neville, Derek Atwater, Undrae Moseby and James Beasley, were not allowed to know the names of the jurors selected.

Attorneys for the defendants were allowed access to the names and identifying information about prospective jurors, but were prohibited from sharing that information with their clients.

That confidentiality was critical to the government because prosecutors claim over the years Grundy has attempted to intimidate witnesses and threatened to kill anyone who cooperated with the federal government.

Prosecutors say Grundy coordinated a large-scale drug trafficking organization, importing thousands of pounds of marijuana and hundreds of pounds of meth, as well as smaller amounts of cocaine and heroin from Arizona.

The federal mistrial follows previous allegations by Marion County prosecutors that Grundy and his crew were linked to a series of murders. Prosecutors dismissed those murder charges against Grundy in 2017.