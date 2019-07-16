Click here for weather warnings in central Indiana

Man shot, killed by police in southern Indiana; investigation underway

Posted 9:20 pm, July 16, 2019

MEMPHIS, Ind. — A man was shot and killed by police in Memphis, Indiana, which has led to an investigation by Indiana State Police.

Around noon Tuesday, ISP says officers from the Clark County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Love’s Truck Stop in Memphis at the request of the Charlestown Police Department. CPD was working on a missing person case that involved a man who was believed to be suicidal and in possession of a handgun. Charlestown police had information that suggested the man was at the Loves Truck Stop and requested Clark County deputies assist by checking that location.

When the deputies arrived, they found the man, now identified as 62-year-old Stephen E. Fischer, of Charlsetown, with a handgun near his vehicle. ISP says the deputies saw the man fire his pistol into the parking lot pavement.

Officers tried using less-than-lethal options but where unsuccessful, and at one point, at least one officer fired at and struck Fischer, according to state police.

Authorities say officers immediately rendered first-aid to Fischer, and he was rushed to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

State Police Detectives request anyone with information or possible video recording of the incident to contact Detective Matt Busick at 812-248-4375.

