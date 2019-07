× IMPD seeks public’s help identifying person of interest in northeast side fires

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD Arson Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in multiple fires on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Police say they want to bring the man in for questioning.

Anyone with information regarding this man’s identity should reach out to the IMPD Arson Office at 317-327-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).