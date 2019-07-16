Fundraising goal met on park honoring slain Delphi teens

Libby German and Abby Williams

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Organizers have reached their public fundraising goal toward building a memorial park for two teenage girls who were killed while out on a northern Indiana recreation trail more than two years ago.

The planned Abby and Libby Memorial Park near Delphi is named for 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, whose February 2017 deaths remain unsolved.

WLFI-TV reports more than 250 donations to the online fundraising drive put it over the $50,000 goal over the past weekend — a month ahead of the organizers’ deadline. That will qualify the project for a state grant of the same amount.

Work started in March on the park, with plans include softball fields, playgrounds, an amphitheater and picnic shelters.

