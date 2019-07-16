× Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 9 – Neil Armstrong Exhibit and Purdue’s Historical Connection to Space Exploration

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

Fifty years ago, American astronaut and Purdue graduate, Neil Armstrong spoke those famous words.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing this week, CBS4’s Adam Bartels speaks with the Barron Hilton Archivist for Flight and Space Exploration and associate head of Archives and Special Collections, Tracy Grimm of Purdue, about the significance of Armstrong’s historical steps on the moon, the exhibit in his honor on Purdue’s campus, as well as Purdue’s deep and rich historical connection to space exploration.

The exhibit on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus, titled “Apollo in the Archives: Selections from the Neil A. Armstrong Papers,” is currently on display through Oct. 12. To learn more about the Purdue University Archives and Special Collections, click here.

