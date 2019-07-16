× FBI serves arrest, search warrants at Muncie Sanitary District offices

MUNCIE, Ind.– The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a raid at Muncie Sanitary District at Muncie City Hall Tuesday.

We don’t know at this time why the raid occurred, but we’ve learned there are multiple search warrants and arrest warrants being served at multiple locations.

The Sanitary District offices were closed during the FBI’s activity.

We have crews headed to the scene.

Mayor Dennis Tyler’s administration and the Sanitary District have been under investigation for years. Several people have been arrested in connection with the investigation. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in Tuesday’s raid.

Former building commissioner Craig Nichols was sentenced to two years in federal prison along with three years of supervised released. He was also ordered to pay restitution.

Nichols was initially charged with more than 30 counts related to wire fraud and money laundering in 2017. He was accused of using two companies he owned to do work for the city without competitive bidding. Investigators said the companies were paid inflated prices for those services and were sometimes paid without finishing work.

According to court documents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Nichols billed the city nearly $800,000. He told contractors to submit false claims and quotes to make sure his companies’ inflated bids would win.

In September 2018, Muncie Sanitary District’s superintendent of sewer maintenance Tracy Barton was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, falsification of documents and witness tampering. He’s accused of getting kickbacks. Jeffrey Burke was arrested on charges of bank fraud and lying to the FBI.

This story is developing.