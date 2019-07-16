× Dupree, Wheeler mingle with fans after earning all-star nod

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Fever will send two players to the WNBA All-Star game next week.

Candice Dupree, a seven-time WNBA All-Star and Erica Wheeler, a first-time All-Star will represent Indiana at the game July 27 in Las Vegas.

Before the pair travels west, the players bowled with fans at the Fever Bowling Tournament at Pinheads in Fishers. The annual charity event benefits the Fever Cares Fund of the Pacers Foundation.

Dupree says she appreciates this time away from the court before competing alongside the best in the league.

“Have fun. Kick some butt. My bowling game isn’t terrible, so I like to take pride in that,” Dupree said.

Wheeler is only the fifth undrafted player ever to play in the All-Star Game.

“To be named one of the All-Stars among the greats, that’s priceless for me,” Wheeler said. “It’s a surreal feeling, definitely.”

The Fever have three more games before the break. Indiana will try to snap a three-game losing when it hosts Washington on Friday.