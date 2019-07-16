× Fever’s Dupree and Wheeler make WNBA All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fever forward Candice Dupree and guard Erica Wheeler have been picked as reserves for the WNBA All-Star Game by the league’s coaches.

This year is Dupree’s seventh All-Star selection and second trip in three seasons in Indiana. She’s second on the team in scoring with 11.7 points per game and second in rebounding with 5.8 RPG. Dupree is the sixth-leading scorer in WNBA history and eighth on the all-time rebounds list.

“I’ve tried to be pretty consistent,” said Dupree in a team release. “It’s definitely a surprise this year, but it means a lot that coaches would pick me to participate.”

This is the first selection for Wheeler, who becomes the fifth ever undrafted free agent to make the All-Star Game and first since 2014. She’s averaging 11.6 points per game and leads the team in assists.

“It means the world to me because it validates my journey,” Wheeler said. “Never give up, always work hard and do everything you can to get to the next level. Coming in undrafted, this is really different for me. I was speechless when I found out.“

The WNBA All-Star Game is Saturday, July 27 in Las Vegas at 3:30 p.m.