Double-Cola introduces ‘Brewski’ – for those who like SKI and drinking beer

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Fans of SKI citrus soda are in for a treat – that is, if they like drinking beer as well.

Double-Cola introduced its new SKI-flavored beer, called Brewski, on Monday and the Chattanooga-based company said it’s “coming soon.”

“Brewski Beers are for those above the age of 21 who like SKI and drinking beer,” the company said on the SKI Facebook page.

Flavors appear to include SKI Infused Ale, All American Pale Ale, and Classic Pilsner, according to a photo posted online.

SKI is sold in several different states, but it is incredibly popular in southern Indiana, specifically the Evansville area.

If you can’t wait for Brewski to come out, Double-Cola also shared how to make a “SKI Margarita.”