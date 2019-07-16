× Barry brings rain to central Indiana

Hurricane Barry made landfall last weekend and remnant moisture from that system is causing rain and t-storms across central Indiana. Scattered showers and t-storms will be likely overnight and some heavy downpours are likely. Half-inch rainfall amounts will be common with some isolated areas receiving as much as an inch of rain.

While this has been a very wet year, the month of July has been dry so far, and we could use some rain. Our first thought about tropical weather systems is often about the damage they cause, but the rains can be beneficial to the eastern half of the country. Showers and t-storms will continue through Wednesday, tapering off late in the day. We’ll have one more day with highs in the 80s and the heat index near 90.

The heat will return later this week with the warmest air of the season here through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with the heat index above 100 degrees.

Our annual rainfall surplus is now close to six inches above average.

July has been a dry month so far.

Scattered t-storms will continue overnight.

Showers are likely Wednesday morning.

Showers will taper off during the day.

In 2008, remnants from Hurricane Ike brought more than nine inches of rain to central Indiana.

We have already had 10, 90-degree days this year.

Expect a warm Friday night for soccer in South Bend.

This will be the hottest weekend of the year.

Be sure to double-check the back seat this weekend.