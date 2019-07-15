× Tebow in Indy to face Indians

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tim Tebow and Syracuse visit Indianapolis this week to take on the Indians at Victory Field. The Mets won the first game of a four-game set 20-1 Monday night.

Tebow, a former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, is an outfielder for the Syracuse. He last played in the NFL for the New York Jets in 2012. Four years later, he signed a minor league contract as a free agent. He’s competed on the diamond each year since.

“You lock into the moment and I think that’s how you get the most out of life,” Tebow said. “That’s how you get the best out of yourself in those times when you get the opportunity.”

When asked whether football or baseball poses more challenges on and off the field, he broke down margins of error across both sports. Tebow added he believes baseball is a game of failure.

“You are really, really good if you succeed three out of ten times.”

In Monday night’s game, Tebow went 0-1 with a walk and a run scored. The next game is Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.