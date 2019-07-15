× South Bend police officer who shot and killed man resigns from department

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The South Bend police officer who shot and killed a man last month has resigned from the department.

Police allege Eric Jack Logan was breaking into cars and wielding a knife when he was shot by Sgt. Ryan O’Niell on June 16.

Monday afternoon, Chief Scott Ruszkowski announced on Facebook that Sgt. O’Niell resigned, “effective immediately.”

“I can confirm that Sergeant Ryan O’Niell resigned from the South Bend Police Department effective immediately. I am in receipt of his resignation letter. I will have no further comment at this time.”

The officer-involved shooting has made national headlines, in-part because of the spotlight on Mayor Pete Buttigieg as he competes in the Democratic presidential primary. The shooting has also put a spotlight on years of racial tension between the city’s police department and its African American community.

In a press release sent to the South Bend Tribune, the local Fraternal Order of Police lodge attributed Ruszkowski’s resignation to stress, national media attention, a lawsuit filed by Logan’s family and “hateful things said on social media.”

Logan’s family has filed a federal lawsuit against the city and Ruszkowski, accusing him of using excessive deadly force. They’re requesting “compensatory damages and attorneys’ fees,” if they win.