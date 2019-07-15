× Silver Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl from Elkhart who may be with man

GOSHEN, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 3-year-old girl from Elkhart, Indiana.

The Goshen Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Avelina Seleni Juraz Duran, who officers believe may be with a man named Edward Brena.

Avelina is described as being 3 feet 1 inch tall, 45 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and a mole on the left side of her head.

Police say Avelina was last seen at about 5 p.m. on Friday, July 12.

Anyone with information regarding Avelina’s whereabouts is asked to contact Goshen police at 574-533-4151 or call 911.