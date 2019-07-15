× Remnants of Barry will bring rain to central Indiana for the next two days

For 10 of the past 17 days Indianapolis has recorded a high temperature of at least 90 degrees. A break from the heat is coming but it will come at a price. Hurricane Barry made landfall this past weekend and remnant moisture from that system has soaked the mid-south with some areas receiving 6 to 10 inches of rain. That large rain shield is now moving our way and we are in for 48 hours of wet weather.

Rain will move into southern Indiana late Monday evening and rain will spread across central Indiana after Midnight. Scattered showers and t-storms will be likely for the next two day and heavy downpours are likely. Half-inch rainfall amounts will be common with some isolated areas receiving as much as 2 inches of rain. Showers and t-storms will continue through Wednesday.

The two-day rain event will keep our high temperatures in the 80s, but the heat will return later this week. The warmest air of the season will be with us through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with the heat index above 100 degrees.

We have now had 23 days with highs above average this season.

We have now had 10 days this summer with highs in the 90s.

Total precipitation still stands well above average for the year.

We have had less than an inch of rain this month.

Remnant moisture from “Barry” is moving our way.

Rain and t-storms from “Barry” will soak Indiana Tuesday.

Rain and t-storms from “Barry” will end late Wednesday.

A half-inch of rain is likely across the state over the next 48 hours.

After a short reprieve, the heat will return to the region this weekend.