Prosecutor calls for demotion of Anderson police chief

Posted 8:51 am, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 08:52AM, July 15, 2019

Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana prosecutor is calling the demotion of Anderson’s police chief over a confrontation with state troopers who were arresting the chief’s son.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings says state police told him Anderson Chief Tony Watters came physically close to investigators and put a finger in their faces during the June 7 arrest. Cummings tells The Herald Bulletin that Watters’ behavior was “unacceptable” for a police chief.

Watters says he fully cooperated with the state police investigation.

Troopers arrested the chief’s son, who is an Anderson police officer, on charges that he attacked his girlfriend.

Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick says he’s received no information from state police about the chief and won’t pre-judge him.

