Police in Columbus seeking information on cell phone store robbery

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is asking the public to help identify two men wanted for the armed robbery of a cell phone store.

Police say the two men entered a Cellular Connection/Verizon Wireless store at the 2000 block of W. Jonathan Moore Pike shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The suspects were both armed and demanded money from the register before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash and cellular phones, according to police.

The first suspect is described as 20 to 40 years old, around 5’7” to 5’8” tall, with a stocky build and broad shoulders. He was wearing a blue and yellow hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and black sunglasses. The man also had a bandage on his left arm from his elbow to his wrist.

The second suspect is described as 20 to 40 years old, around 6’2” to 6’3” tall with a slender build. He was wearing blue plaid pajama pants, a dark hooded sweatshirt and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.