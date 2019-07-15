Plainfield Middle School student wins national competition by creating recycling app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — All it takes is one person to make a big difference right here in the Hoosier state.

That’s exactly what Plainfield Middle School student Maura Baver is doing.

Baver entered the TCS ignite Innovation Student Challenge earlier this year. The nationwide competition asked students to come up with a digital solution to improve the world.

After months of research, Baver came up with an app called "Mission Recycle." It tracks a person’s recycling efforts then rewards them with cash after they’ve reached certain goals.

The app also encourages users to donate some money back to local nonprofits and organizations.

“I’m making sure they are donating, so it will help. So it is paying it forward to the planet, but you also get a little bit in return,” Baver explained.

Competition organizers say there were hundreds of submissions. Ten students, including Maura, placed in the winner’s circle.

The app is still in its early stages, but she hopes it will be available to download in the future.