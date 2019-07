× Plainfield Middle School student creates recycling app

PLAINFIELD, Indiana– All it takes is one person, to make a big difference right here in the Hoosier state.

That’s exactly what Plainfield Middle School student Maura Baver is doing.

Earlier this year, Baver entered the TCS ignite Innovation Student Challenge.

The nationwide competition asked students to come up with a digital solution to improve the world.

After months of research, Maura came up with an app ‘Mission Recycle.’ It tracks a person’s recycling efforts then rewards them with cash after they’ve reached certain goals.

The app also encourages users to donate some of the money back to local nonprofits and organizations.

“I’m making sure they are donating, so it will help. So it is paying it forward to the planet, but you also get a little bit in return,” Baver explained.

Competition organizers say there were hundreds of submissions. Ten students, including Maura placed in the winner’s circle.

The app is still in its early stages, but the hope is one day it will be live.