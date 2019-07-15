× Pacers sign top draft choice

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers have signed first round draft pick Goga Bitadze.

The Pacers drafted Bitadze 18th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. The team didn’t disclose the terms of the contract.

The 6-11 center most recently played with KK Buducnost in Montenegro and earned the Euroleague Rising Star Award for the 2018-2019 season. He averaged 12.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game.

Bitadze is in Indianapolis after visa issues forced him to miss the Pacers entire NBA Summer League schedule in Las Vegas.