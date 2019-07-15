× Muncie police accept cat food donations as payment for parking tickets

MUNCIE, Ind. – Muncie police are letting residents pay off their parking tickets in exchange for cat supplies.

Muncie Animal Care and Services is overwhelmed with cats. They start getting an influx of kittens in their shelter in the spring, and they currently have 350 cats.

The animals are in dire need cat food and cat litter. They also need paper towels because volunteers clean their cages every day.

In an effort to get more donations to help these cats, the clerk’s office at the city hall agreed to exchange parking ticket fees for cat supplies.

For example, if you have a $25 parking ticket, you can bring $25 of cat supplies to the clerk’s office, and they’ll forgive your ticket. This does not apply to handicap tickets.

Even if you have multiple parking tickets, just bring the same dollar amount in cat supplies, and they’ll waive the tickets.

This promotion runs through Friday, July 19 at 4 p.m.

Also, if you are looking for a new furry friend, cat adoptions are $10 at the Muncie shelter.

If you don’t have a parking ticket but would still like to donate, you can bring cat food and cat litter to the animal shelter at 901 W Riggin Rd, Muncie, IN 47303. Or if you can’t make it to the shelter, call the chief’s office at 747-4822 extension 4, and a uniformed officer will pick it up for you.