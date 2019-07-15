Kentucky woman’s remains found naked in shallow grave

Savannah Spurlock is seen in a family photo (left) and an image of surveillance video released by police (right)

LANCASTER, Ky. — Police have released more details about how they found the remains of a missing Kentucky woman.

Police testified in court Monday that 23-year-old Savannah Spurlock’s naked remains were found buried in a shallow grave and wrapped in a rug and garbage bags, with her feet bound.

The details were presented during a preliminary hearing for 23-year-old David Sparks, who is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence after Spurlock’s remains were found on property connected to his family.

News outlets report the case was sent to a grand jury after the hearing.

Spurlock was last seen in January leaving a Lexington bar with three men, including Sparks.

A Wednesday tip about a foul order led authorities to search a Garrard County property where they discovered Spurlock’s remains.

