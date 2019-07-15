Irvington neighbors fed up with crime following multiple vehicle break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Irvington neighbors are fed up with thieves stealing stuff from their properties. Michael Sparks spoke with CBS4 days after they took his catalytic converter from his vehicle. He said the timing could not have been worse.

His daughter battles multiple sclerosis. Sparks said the appointment she had the day after the crime was extremely hard to schedule because the doctor is in such high demand.

"Without the help of our amazing neighbors coming over, saying take our car, we would have missed the appointment," Sparks said. "She would have gotten a lot sicker. This is a 16 year old who is walking with a cane. That's who they're victimizing."

Lauren Fisher lives nearby. She said she and her fiance have also been victimized by thieves.

"We've had a lot of theft going on," Fisher said. "Just us alone, we've had both of our cars rummaged through. We had bicycles stolen."

Neighbors said they are grateful the community is so "tight knit." Many of them belong to a public Facebook group where they share information with each other.

"We've actually caught some people doing stuff just by sharing information because you can share it very quickly on social media," Sparks said.

Sgt. Grace Sibley with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department said the more communication among neighbors, the better. She said CrimeWatch neighborhood block clubs are a great way for people to combat crime.

If you are interested in joining your club, or creating one with your neighborhood, visit www.indy.gov.