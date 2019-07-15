Indiana Task Force 1 in Louisiana to help residents get back on their feet after Barry

Posted 4:35 pm, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:44PM, July 15, 2019

Bill Brown and Scott Nacheman with Indiana Task Force 1

BATON ROUGE, La. – Two men with Indiana Task Force 1 are still in Louisiana, helping residents recover from Hurricane Barry.

The storm has been reclassified as a tropical depression as it moves north, but the threat isn’t over for the Gulf Coast.

Hoosiers Scott Nacheman and Bill Brown headed south last week. Since then, they’ve been working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other agencies to send emergency equipment to flooded parts of the state.

As of Monday, the pair was in Baton Rouge, helping local law enforcement transition into recovery mode.

Barry is moving north, but Brown says rain that makes it into the Mississippi River could impact Golf Coast communities.

“The ground is saturated with water, this storm is now moving up into the Mississippi River Valley, and as the storm moves up, it’s projected to dump some significant rainfall, and as we know with the Mississippi River, the flow could move down the stream coming back south as the storm moves north,” said Brown, Incident Support Team Liaison with Indiana Task Force 1.

Brown says the people of Louisiana are very resilient.

“Hurricanes, flooding, it’s nothing new to them,” said Brown. “This is not their first storm or hurricane, and for the most part, they’ve taken it in stride. They’ll bounce back.”

Nacheman says most of the damage has been caused by water, instead of high-speed winds like you’d see from a more severe hurricane.

Task force members should be headed back home by Thursday at the latest.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.