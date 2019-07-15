Holler On The Hill Festival returns to Garfield Park in September

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Community music festival Holler On The Hill is coming back to Garfield Park in September.

Festival promoters MOKB Presents announced lineup and ticket details on Monday, and promised to bring a diverse mix of Americana, indie, folk and alt-country’s beloved veterans and rising young stars to Indianapolis.

“Our vision for Holler On The Hill is to create an accessible, affordable, family reunion-like atmosphere that features some of the best songwriters and performers making music right now,” said Festival Director and Founder Josh Baker.

This year’s festival will take place Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22 at Garfield Park, featuring performances by Citizen Cope, Mt. Joy, Nikki Lane, Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, Justin Townes Earle, Murder By Death and many more.

MOKB also announced late-night shows at local venues on Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21 including HI-FI Indy, White Rabbit Cabaret and Duke’s with performances by Whiskey Wolves of the West, Vincent Neil Emerson, Jesse Malin and more.

The promoters said the goal is not to compete with giant music festivals, but to offer a fan-driven music experience in the Indianapolis area.

“Through the curation and production of over 350 shows annually through MOKB Presents and HI-FI, we’ve developed a trusted loyal audience of music lovers and artists. It’s this unique collaboration with the artists and fans that has paved the way for this annual gathering,” Baker said.

Holler On The Hill is open to all ages. Single day and two-day weekend passes are are on sale now at HollerOnTheHill.com.

For more information, visit HollerOnTheHill.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.