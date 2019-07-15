Heat and rain pumping into central Indiana

Posted 6:52 am, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 08:13AM, July 15, 2019

Dress for summer today!  We'll hit 90 for the third day in a row.  Stay hydrated and bring a reusable water bottle with you wherever you go.  Also, take along an umbrella.  We won't have a lot of rain today, but a brief shower or storm is expected this afternoon. We've climbed to 90 degrees nine times already this year, and this will be the second official heat wave of 2019.  We've got more extreme heat later this week too. With temperatures soaring again, remember that your car will be over a hundred degrees in less than ten minutes.  Look before you lock, every time.

On radar we're tracking what's left of Barry and that should push rain into Central Indiana.

Monday brings a few spotty showers and storms.  Expect about a third of an inch of rain or less.
 More widely scattered storms are expected on Tuesday, so we'll consider tomorrow the rainy day of this week.

Another storm or two are possible on Wednesday, so between M-T-W we should get around three quarters of an inch of rain or less. After we dry up on Thursday, we'll heat up even more!  Heat indices for the second half of the week will be well over a hundred. That should be the third heat wave of 2019.

